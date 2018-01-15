JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Polaris Consulting surges on higher indicative price for delisting
Business Standard

Sebi has approved appointment of Vijay Kumar as NCDEX MD & CEO: Samir Shah

Vijay Kumar is an agro-industry veteran, having worked for Cargill and National Bulk Handling Corporation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NCDEX
NCDEX

Market regulator Sebi has approved appointment of Vijay Kumar as Managing Director and CEO of the countrys largest agri-commodity bourse NCDEX, a top official of the exchange said. Kumar, a former chief business officer at NCDEX, is likely to assume the office next week.

The exchange's selection committee had picked his name for the MD and CEO's post from a list of 11 candidates. He is an agro-industry veteran, having worked for Cargill and National Bulk Handling Corporation. Vijay Kumar Vijay Kumar "Last Friday, the Sebi gave approval for Vijay Kumar's appointment as MD and CEO of the exchange," outgoing MD and CEO of NCDEX Samir Shah told PTI. Shah, whose more than four years tenure comes to end this month, said that he will join a Chennai-based firm. Shah was appointed in 2013 as per the regulatory framework of the erstwhile Forward Markets Commission (FMC) for three years till 2016. Later, his tenure was extended for another year till August 20, 2017 and then again for six months till January 2018.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements