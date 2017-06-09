Sebi approves Vikram Limaye as NSE chief

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the (NSE)'s proposal to appoint as the latter's managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO).

This is on the condition that he resigns from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The approval was given on Wednesday. "The appointment will take effect from the date of joining," said spokesperson Divya Lahiri.



The nod comes three months after the exchange proposed Limaye's name to the regulator. The country's largest stock exchange has been without a fulltime chief for a little more than six months. Chitra Ramakrishna had quit as MD & CEO in December 2016; Ravichandran has been interim chief.

It could take about a month for Limaye to recuse from the CoA, sources said.

Concerned whether Limaye would able to do justice to the dual roles at and the CoA, had withheld approval. Recently, had assured that Limaye would give up his duties before joining NSE, once the appointment was approved.

Sebi's approval would be a relief to the country's largest stock exchange, which has initiated the process of launching an (IPO) of equity. This is expected to be worth Rs 10,000 crore, giving exits to several of its existing shareholders.

The IPO, however, will have to wait till resolves another issue with Last month, issued showcause notices to the exchange and 14 of the latter's officials, for alleged lapses at its co-location facility, which gave unfair access on data feed to certain brokers. The exchange is expected to start consent talks with to settle the allegations.