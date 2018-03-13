JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Claris Lifesciences shares to delist from BSE on March 22
Business Standard

Sebi asks Bata India to probe suspected earnings leak on WhatsApp

Bata's financial information circulated in WhatsApp groups "matched with the quarterly financial results of the company for 31st December 2015, says Sebi

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Bata
File Photo: The logo of Bata shoes brand is pictured on a store in Paris (Photo: Reuters)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked Bata India to probe the leak of its December 2015 quarter earnings on social media platform WhatsApp.

A preliminary examination by Sebi showed the financial numbers, including sales and profits, circulated through WhatsApp posts closely matched the actual results.

Sebi has directed Bata to "conduct an internal inquiry into the leakage of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) relating to its financial results and take appropriate action against those responsible".

It has given three months to the footwear maker for completing the probe.

Sebi has also asked the company to strengthen its processes, systems and controls to ensure "such instances of leakage of UPSI do not recur in future".

In its reply to Sebi, Bata India had submitted it had "received confirmation" from employees and auditors involved in result finalisation process that "they did not discuss" the results with any person outside the company.

Sebi in the recent past has issued similar directives to Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.
First Published: Tue, March 13 2018. 00:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements