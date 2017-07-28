Sebi asks exchanges to keep vigil on cyber threats

Capital market
regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday asked stock exchanges
to keep a "constant vigil on the cyber threat landscape around the world and take lessons from such incidents."
The market
regulator advised exchanges and other market
infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to have a collaborative approach in dealing with technological challenges including cyber threats.
Sebi
chairman Ajay Tyagi met with chief executive officers (CEO) and chief technology officers (CTOs) of MIIs, including that of National Stock Exchange and BSE.
The meeting was called following the technical glitch faced by NSE earlier this month. The glitch had stalled the exchange trading for three hours month.
At the meeting, NSE told it has strengthened process to reduce the response time for recovery.
Sebi
asked exchanges to share information on technology-related disruptions.
"MIIs
confirmed that the comprehensive framework for cyber security
and system audit prescribed by Sebi
is modelled on international best practices and are being followed," Sebi
said in a press release.
