Sebi asks exchanges to keep vigil on cyber threats

Capital regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday asked to keep a "constant vigil on the cyber threat landscape around the world and take lessons from such incidents."

The regulator advised exchanges and other infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to have a collaborative approach in dealing with technological challenges including cyber threats.

chairman Ajay Tyagi met with chief executive officers (CEO) and chief technology officers (CTOs) of MIIs, including that of National Stock Exchange and BSE.

The meeting was called following the technical glitch faced by NSE earlier this month. The glitch had stalled the exchange trading for three hours month.

At the meeting, NSE told it has strengthened process to reduce the response time for recovery.

asked exchanges to share information on technology-related disruptions.

" confirmed that the comprehensive framework for and system audit prescribed by is modelled on international best practices and are being followed," said in a press release.