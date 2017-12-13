Sebi asks MFs to stay disciplined

JUST IN
Sebi has urged the Rs 23-lakh crore mutual funds (MF) industry to stay disciplined and focus on good principles amid gush of inflows from domestic investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has urged the Rs 23-lakh crore mutual funds (MF) industry to stay disciplined and focus on good principles amid gush of inflows from domestic investors. The caution comes at a time when the industry is seeing a dream run with inflows, assets under management, and folio counts touching new record highs. “Huge amount of gushing liquidity is keeping us afloat. Once this liquidity is withdrawn, how does the industry look? How is the industry perceived? This will be very important for all of us to see,” said G Mahalingam, whole-time member, Sebi. He said Sebi would soon issue a discussion paper on total expense ratio in the mutual fund industry. The move is to further bring down cost of investing in mutual funds.
Wed, December 13 2017.

