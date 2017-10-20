Sebi bans Grass Root Finance, 13 other firms from capital markets

Regulator has banned Finance & Investment Company (India) Ltd and 13 others from the for raising funds without complying with the public issue norms.



A probe by found that the company had issued to 9,321 people between 1995-96 and 2006-07 and raised Rs 6.80 crore through such issuance.



Since these shares were issued to more than 50 investors by the company, it qualified as a public issue under the norms, which required compulsory listing on recognised stock exchanges.Among others, the firm was also required to file a prospectus, which it failed to do.In an interim order passed on October 18, said that is prima facie in breach of the provisions of the in connection with the allotment of shares."I observe that the company, by making a public issue of apparently without complying with the... provisions of the Companies Act, has also prima facie violated the...clauses of the (disclosure and Investor Protection) Guidelines," Whole Time Member G Mahalingam said.Accordingly, said that Finance and Jiten Chandra Bora; Jagneswar Saikia; Karuna Borah; Gopi Bhuyan Ram; Harisa Goyari; Bikash Roy; Pradip Sarmah; Keshab Gogoi; Bhupen Burha Gohain; Pradip Hazarika; Minaram Hazarika; Guluk Gogoi; and Khargeswar Das, would "not access the securities market or buy, sell or otherwise deal in securities market".Most of these individuals are either the company's promoters or directors.It has asked them not to dispose of any of their assets nor divert any funds raised from the public through the offer and allotment of