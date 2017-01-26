Sebi bans Mallya, 6 others from markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya
from accessing the capital markets anymore. The charge is fund diversion of Rs 1,880 crore from United Spirits
(USL).
This came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a court charge sheet on Mallya
in the Rs 1,300-crore IDBI
Bank loan fraud
case.
On Wednesday, along with Mallya, Sebi
similarly barred six other from the capital markets, including Ashok Capoor, former managing director of USL. And, restrained them from holding any board or key managerial position (KMP) in any listed company. This is for alleged involvement in the diversion of funds from USL
to other Mallya-owned companies. Sebi
has given 21 days for USL
to provide information on steps taken by the company to recover the Rs 1,880 crore from Mallya
and companies to which the amount has been diverted. Citing reports from consultancies PwC and E&Y, which examined transactions involving USL
and Mallya-owned UB Group companies, Sebi
said those banned were “prima facie alleged to have committed fraudulent and unfair activities, prohibited under Section 12A(c) of the Sebi
Act, 1992, and Regulations 3(d); 4(1), along with 4(2)(e), (f) and (k), of the Sebi
(Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, 2003.”
The violations observed were “serious and have larger implications on the safety and integrity of the securities market...Individuals holding key managerial positions in such listed companies have to follow high standards of integrity and ensure good governance. By diverting substantial funds from USL
to companies of the UB Group, Mallya
and other KMPs have engaged in an act or practice which prima facie operated as a fraud
or deceit on the public shareholder/ investors of USL,” Sebi
wholetime member S Raman said in a 32-page order.
Sebi
is also examining the role of the auditors in question, for failiure to detect such a significant diversion from USL
to UB Group companies and the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines (KFA).
“The (initial) inquiry report stated that between 2010 and 2013, funds involved in many of these transactions were diverted from the company and/or its subsidiaries to certain UB Group companies, including in particular, KFA. The role of the aforesaid auditors alia in the non–detection of this diversion is also being examined separately,” the order said. Sebi
has also said it is separately examining the settlement agreement worth $75 million between Mallya
and USL, following which he'd resigned as chairman and director. As on March 2016, Mallya
held the chairman’s position in United Breweries, United Breweries (Holdings) and KFA.
Story so far
*
July 4, 2013: Diageo
acquires 25% in USL
*
March 24, 2015: Funds diversion by Mallya
at USL
reported by PWC-UK
*
February 25, 2016: Diageo
enters into $75 mn ‘settlement agreement’ with Mallya
*
January 25, 2017: Sebi
bars Mallya, six others from capital markets
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU