Sebi board discusses big bang issues; new stock exchange rules on cards

Other issues: NSE co-location allegations, P-note framework taken up at U K Sinha's last board meet

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday discussed a wide-ranging issues such as allegations of unfair access at the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) facility, amending rules governing and reviewing the participatory note (p-note) framework at its board meeting held in New Delhi.



The customary post-Union Budget board meeting was attended by Finance Minister and newly-appointed chairman and was outgoing chairman U K Sinha's last board meeting.



At the board meeting the market regulator proposed to review the current regulations pertaining to market infrastructure institutions, such as and clearing corporations. said it will float a discussion paper to review the so-called (SECC) regulations.



The proposal is in line with the committee recommendations to review the regulations five years after implementing the committee recommendations.





According to sources, the new regulations might allow and clearing corporations to align the salary of their directors with the Companies Act. Currently directors of a stock exchange are paid only sitting fees as per Jalan committee.On the unfair access issue, said it's technical advisory panel (TAC) and NSE's board are addressing the concerns related to systems and processes at the exchange."The board took note of steps taken by in consultation with TAC to strengthen the exchange’s trading infrastructure in the areas namely, fair and transparent data dissemination process, tools to monitor service quality of data feeds, mechanism to manage system load in a fair manner, direct connectivity between colocation facilities of exchanges," said in a release.is embroiled in allegations of allowing unfair access to trade data to certain brokers at facility. The issue dates back to 2012 and had come to light after a whistle-blower had written to alleging NSE's systems were being misused as a certain broker consistently obtained first access to trade data.hinted that the unfair access issue may not delay the exchange's The exchange has filed an offer document to for a Rs 10,000-croreOn the p-note framework, said "consistent tightening of norms has not only been through increased compliances but also improved transparency."also said simultaneous liberalization of registration process for overseas investors has made less attractive and direct entry more popular.told its board that following stricter norms the notional value of as a percentage of overall FPIs assets has declined from a high of 55.7 per cent in June 2007 to 6.7 per cent in December 2016.P-note tightening was triggered by concerns raised by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money. The team was of the belief that the P-note route is being used by Indian companies to bring back unaccounted money.board also discussed action taken against brokers in the Rs 5,600-crore National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam. has sent showcause notice to five brokers for alleged violation of securities norms, which include false assurances to investors, wrong and misleading statements, arbitrage products sold with assured returns, mis-selling in terms of risk suitability for clients, and client-code modification for those trading on the platform.