Sebi board discusses big bang issues; new stock exchange rules on cards

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday discussed a wide-ranging issues such as allegations of unfair access at the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) co-location facility, amending rules governing stock exchanges and reviewing the participatory note (p-note) framework at its board meeting held in New Delhi.
The customary post-Union Budget board meeting was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and newly-appointed Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi and was outgoing chairman U K Sinha's last board meeting.
At the board meeting the market regulator proposed to review the current regulations pertaining to market infrastructure institutions, such as stock exchanges and clearing corporations. Sebi said it will float a discussion paper to review the so-called Stock Exchange and Clearing Corporation (SECC) regulations.
The proposal is in line with the Bimal Jalan committee recommendations to review the regulations five years after implementing the committee recommendations.
|Sebi board meeting: key issues discussed
|Charges of unfair access at NSE's co-location facility
|Concerns about systems & processes at NSE being addressed jointly with NSE’s Board
|To issue discussion paper to amend SECC regulations
|Move in line with Bimal Jalan panel recommendation to review rules every five years
|Sebi tells board consistent tightening of P-note norms has increased compliances, improved transparency
|Sebi appraises board about actions taken against some brokers in NSEL scam
|Other issues: IFSC, delisting of long-suspended firms, settlement of cases under consent route
On the NSE unfair access issue, Sebi said it's technical advisory panel (TAC) and NSE's board are addressing the concerns related to systems and processes at the exchange.
"The board took note of steps taken by Sebi in consultation with TAC to strengthen the exchange’s trading infrastructure in the areas namely, fair and transparent data dissemination process, tools to monitor service quality of data feeds, mechanism to manage system load in a fair manner, direct connectivity between colocation facilities of exchanges," Sebi said in a release.
NSE is embroiled in allegations of allowing unfair access to trade data to certain brokers at co-location facility. The issue dates back to 2012 and had come to light after a whistle-blower had written to Sebi alleging NSE's systems were being misused as a certain broker consistently obtained first access to trade data.
Sebi hinted that the NSE unfair access issue may not delay the exchange's IPO. The exchange has filed an offer document to Sebi for a Rs 10,000-crore IPO.
On the p-note framework, Sebi said "consistent tightening of norms has not only been through increased compliances but also improved transparency."
Sebi also said simultaneous liberalization of registration process for overseas investors has made p-notes less attractive and direct entry more popular.
Sebi told its board that following stricter norms the notional value of p-notes as a percentage of overall FPIs assets has declined from a high of 55.7 per cent in June 2007 to 6.7 per cent in December 2016.
P-note tightening was triggered by concerns raised by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money. The team was of the belief that the P-note route is being used by Indian companies to bring back unaccounted money.
Sebi board also discussed action taken against brokers in the Rs 5,600-crore National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam. Sebi has sent showcause notice to five brokers for alleged violation of securities norms, which include false assurances to investors, wrong and misleading statements, arbitrage products sold with assured returns, mis-selling in terms of risk suitability for clients, and client-code modification for those trading on the NSEL platform.
