Sebi changes priority for commodity derivatives

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seems to have changed its priorities regarding opening up of Although it had floated a discussion paper about allowing options in commodities first and subsequently allowing more players to enter, some legal snag seems to have emerged.

This is making it difficult to allow options under the Act in its current form. Therefore, the regulator has delayed its launch and decided to allow new players to enter commodity futures to improve the depth of the market.

Sources close to the development said, "Till legal framework for allowing options is cleared, will allow new players. Indian and overseas private equity funds and venture funds registered with under Category-III alternative investment funds (AIF) will be permitted first as their regulations permit them to participate in listed and unlisted derivatives. Mutual Funds, which are also regulated by the Sebi, will be permitted after that. In the next phase, other financial institutions and insurers, along with banks in the third phase, will be permitted as that requires the respective sectoral regulators' green signal."

In the board meeting held on Saturday, did not discuss allowing options. However, commodity exchange's have undertaken lots of preparations for introducing options trading, according to industry officials.

Sebi's agenda for 2017-18 suggests a slew of actions for the commodity markets, including more funding for research, improving risk management and also integrating commodity spot and derivatives markets, apart from considering allowing equity and commodity exchanges to penetrate into each others' territory.

The reason for allowing venture funds, which are regulated by under the AIF regulations as Category-III AIF, is that regulations already allow such funds to participate in derivatives. According to Sebi's FAQ, “Category-III AIFs are those which employ diverse or complex trading strategies and may employ leverage, including investment in listed or unlisted derivatives. Various types of funds such as hedge funds, private investment in public equities (PIPE) Funds, etc. are registered as Category-III AIFs.”

Vijay Sardana, member of Sebi’s market advisory committee, said, “The committee had discussed the issue of increasing the depth of the and all options, including AIF, banks, NBFCs were discussed."

The market is eagerly awaiting to see different kind of players and different products in the However, "AIFs were always going be allowed as the first institutional category of investors. Next will be mutual funds and foreign institutional investors. Finally, banks and insurance in phase three", said an official aware of the developments.

According to Sebi, "Alternative Investment Fund or AIF means any fund established or incorporated in India which is a privately pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors."

Many finance brokers doing badla in might think of pooling resources and form AIF for participating in the market on a larger scale, which at present they are doing individually.