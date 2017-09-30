Sebi chief takes stock of Gift City progress
Despite several regulatory initiatives and relaxations, volumes at Gift City are yet to pick up in a big way
Shrimi Choudhary |
http://mybs.in/2UYujlw
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%
- Redefine power & automation with EcoStruxure Grid
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
-
- Adopt the future-ready EcoStruxure Grid
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU