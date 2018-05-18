Sebi clears 7 present, former Emami promoters of insider trading charges

regulator on Friday cleared seven present and former promoters of FMCG company of insider trading charges.

Disposing of the case related to insider trading charges against promoters, in an order said the allegations against the promoters stand "not proved".

It was alleged that one promoter Amitabh Goenka had sold of 64,000 shares of to six other promoters on May 21, 2015 while they were in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) relating to the Kesh King acquisition in violation of the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

The promoters are Amitabh Goenka, Bhanu Vyapaar, Diwakar Viniyog, Emami Highrise, Suraj Viniyog, Suntrack Commerce and

Emami on June 2, 2015, had informed BSE that it had entered into an agreement with one Sanjeev Juneja to acquire his hair and scalp care business under the 'Kesh King' and allied brands, according to the order.

With regard to Emami Enclave Makers, Sebi said though it is one of the promoters of the FMCG major, the evidence with respect to it being connected or deemed connected to persons having access to UPSI is "not forthcoming".

The charge against stands "not proved", the regulator said.

As per the order, though the promoters other than have been concluded as insiders, there has been no material available on record to show that the UPSI was in access by them.

Sebi said the charge of insider trading being of a serious nature and there needs to be a higher degree of proof for the preponderance of probability having regard to the gravity of the charge, the benefit of doubt is to be given to the promoters.

Therefore, the promoters have not violated the provisions of PIT Regulations, Sebi said.