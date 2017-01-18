Sebi considers NSE, BSE plea on self-trading

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a plea by the stock exchanges to allow trading of their own shares under the 'permitted-to-trade' category.

If allowed, shares of will trade on the BSE. Similarly, shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be allowed to trade on its own platform.

" and exchange officials met last week to discuss the issue. The regulator is consulting more participants and legal experts," said a source. Sebi, and declined to comment.

An exchange may allow trading in any company, even if not listed with it, under the permitted to trade mechanism. For instance, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India is exclusively listed on but its shares also trade on the under this segment.

Sebi's regulations don't allow exchanges' self-listing and self-trading. "The market regulator has taken a firm stand on not allowing self-listing. However, it is studying the risks in allowing self-trading," said a regulatory official.

Legal experts are in favour. "Sebi's concern for not allowing self-listing was that exchanges cannot be asked to regulate themselves. However, the regulator can allow exchanges self-trading under this option, as there is no regulatory burden. There is no requirement for filing or providing any information. Also, allow self-trading will be good for liquidity," said Sudhir Bassi, executive director, Khaitan and Co.

Adds Sandeep Parekh, managing partner at Finsec Law Advisors, "The regulatory framework is strong, thanks to the new Listing Regulation. By allowing self-trading, exchanges won't be able to exploit any regulatory arbitrage."

The permitted to trade segment is different from normal listing, as the issuer or a company doesn't enter into any agreement with an exchange, say experts.

Brokers say the move will benefit investors. Swatantra Rustagi, president, Association of National Exchanges Members of India, says if self-trading is not allowed, "brokers who are members of only one exchange will have to go through a broker of another exchange" for trading in shares of bourses.

Market players say the permitted to trade option is an age-old practice. When was set up, it relied on this to allow trading in companies that were only listed on BSE. Also, exchanges have often allowed trading of shares listed only on regional stock exchanges on their platform under this mechanism.

Typically, exchanges use their discretion while admitting companies in this segment. The company doesn't have to pay any listing fee that it would otherwise pays to the exchange it lists on.

BSE's Rs 1,240-crore initial public offering of equity (IPO) opens for subscription on January 23. The exchange will list on in early February. It remains to be seen if takes a decision on the issue before that.

"We will use the option of admitting our own shares under the permitted to trade category if and when allows," said an official with the during its IPO conference on Tuesday.