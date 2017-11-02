Sebi cuts periodicity of departmental transfers

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decreased the duration for inter-departmental transfers to a maximum of three years from five years, said two people familiar with the matter. Although the objective behind the move remains unclear, a section of market players believes that the move will ensure employees do not get too comfortable with the external stakeholders that they deal with which, in turn, will reduce instances of wrongdoing among employees. "If the sense of familiarity between the regulator and the regulatees reduces, so will the ...