Sebi eases investment threshold for REITs to 50%

In order to facilitate the growth of REITs, regulator on Thursday decided to allow such trusts to invest at least 50 per cent stake in holding companies.



Further, the capital market watchdog has proposed to provide additional avenues for listed entities to achieve minimum 25 per cent public shareholding (MPS) requirements, Tyagi told reporters here after the board meeting.



These additional methods are -- Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and sale of up to two per cent held by promoters or promoter group in the open market.had notified Real Estate Trusts (REITs) Regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts which are very popular in some advancedHowever, not a single REIT has been listed in the country.Despite various earlier relaxations, listings have not taken place as they have failed to attract investors, Tyagi said.Further, has decided to relax the norms for such and allowed to "invest at least 50 per cent stake in Holdcos/ and similarly allowing to invest at least 50 per cent stake in (special purpose vehicle)".However, this is subject to certain safeguards. This included the existing requirement of to have ultimate holding interest of at least 26 per cent in the underlying SPV would remain unchanged.Among other criteria, REIT manager, in consultation with the trustee, would need to appoint at least such number of directors on the board of or SPVs, in proportion to the shareholding or interest such entity.Further, in case of any inconsistencies between any shareholder or partnership agreement and the obligations cast upon REIT in the norms, the provisions of the REIT Regulations would prevail.Besides, the (Sebi) has decided to rationalise the definition of sponsor group in case ofIt has proposed to enable investments by in unlisted under the 20 per cent category.The board of has approved minor amendments to the REIT and InvIT (Infrastructure Trust) Regulations for harmonisation of the terms and definitions in the norms.With regard to minimum public shareholding, the regulator said its board has approved necessary amendments to (ICDR) Regulations."QIP offers a quick solution to listed entities enabling them to meet MPS requirements apart from meeting their funding requirements. Also, the sale of a certain small percentage of through the open market will facilitate quicker and cheaper compliance for listed entities where promoters hold marginally above the threshold limit," it added.Under norms, every listed firm would need to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25 per cent. Listed public sector companies have been provided additional time till August 21, 2018 to comply with the requirements.Currently, several methods are available to listed companies to comply with the requirements.This includes issuance of to the public through prospectus; offer for sale to the public through prospectus; sale of held by promoters through secondary market institutional placement programme; rights issue to public shareholders; and bonus to public shareholders.