Sebi eases norms for acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies

Markets
regulator Sebi
today relaxed takeover norms for acquisition of stressed assets to help the government and the RBI in their efforts to tackle bad loans.
After a board meeting here today, Sebi
Chairman Ajay Tyagi
said the regulator has decided to ease norms for acquisition of distressed assets
of listed companies.
The board also approved a proposal to tighten the rules for participatory notes
through imposition of a regulatory fee on issuers of such instruments.
Tyagi, however, said there is no proposal to completely ban these instruments as they can be useful for new foreign investors looking to test the Indian markets.
"Sebi
would want foreign investors to come directly but P-notes also have their usefulness," Tyagi told reporters here.
Besides, Sebi
would issue discussion paper for easier registration of foreign investors. Another discussion paper would be floated for ways to help develop equity derivatives markets.
Sebi
said it is examining NSE's response to show-cause notice in co-location case and that it will engage forensic auditor in the case. "Sebi
will probe if brokers made unfair gains in connivance with exchange officials," Tyagi said.
