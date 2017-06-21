TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds above 9,600 ahead of RBI minutes
Business Standard

Sebi eases norms for acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies

Sebi tightens rules for P-notes and will charge fee from issuers of them

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

sebi, ajay, tyagi, Ajay Tyagi
Ajay Tyagi

Markets regulator Sebi today relaxed takeover norms for acquisition of stressed assets to help the government and the RBI in their efforts to tackle bad loans.

After a board meeting here today, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator has decided to ease norms for acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies.

The board also approved a proposal to tighten the rules for participatory notes through imposition of a regulatory fee on issuers of such instruments.

Tyagi, however, said there is no proposal to completely ban these instruments as they can be useful for new foreign investors looking to test the Indian markets.

"Sebi would want foreign investors to come directly but P-notes also have their usefulness," Tyagi told reporters here.

Besides, Sebi would issue discussion paper for easier registration of foreign investors. Another discussion paper would be floated for ways to help develop equity derivatives markets.

Sebi said it is examining NSE's response to show-cause notice in co-location case and that it will engage forensic auditor in the case. "Sebi will probe if brokers made unfair gains in connivance with exchange officials," Tyagi said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sebi eases norms for acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies

Sebi tightens rules for P-notes and will charge fee from issuers of them

Sebi tightens rules for P-notes and will charge fee from issuers of them
Markets regulator Sebi today relaxed takeover norms for acquisition of stressed assets to help the government and the RBI in their efforts to tackle bad loans.

After a board meeting here today, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator has decided to ease norms for acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies.

The board also approved a proposal to tighten the rules for participatory notes through imposition of a regulatory fee on issuers of such instruments.

Tyagi, however, said there is no proposal to completely ban these instruments as they can be useful for new foreign investors looking to test the Indian markets.

"Sebi would want foreign investors to come directly but P-notes also have their usefulness," Tyagi told reporters here.

Besides, Sebi would issue discussion paper for easier registration of foreign investors. Another discussion paper would be floated for ways to help develop equity derivatives markets.

Sebi said it is examining NSE's response to show-cause notice in co-location case and that it will engage forensic auditor in the case. "Sebi will probe if brokers made unfair gains in connivance with exchange officials," Tyagi said.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sebi eases norms for acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies

Sebi tightens rules for P-notes and will charge fee from issuers of them

Markets regulator Sebi today relaxed takeover norms for acquisition of stressed assets to help the government and the RBI in their efforts to tackle bad loans.

After a board meeting here today, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator has decided to ease norms for acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies.

The board also approved a proposal to tighten the rules for participatory notes through imposition of a regulatory fee on issuers of such instruments.

Tyagi, however, said there is no proposal to completely ban these instruments as they can be useful for new foreign investors looking to test the Indian markets.

"Sebi would want foreign investors to come directly but P-notes also have their usefulness," Tyagi told reporters here.

Besides, Sebi would issue discussion paper for easier registration of foreign investors. Another discussion paper would be floated for ways to help develop equity derivatives markets.

Sebi said it is examining NSE's response to show-cause notice in co-location case and that it will engage forensic auditor in the case. "Sebi will probe if brokers made unfair gains in connivance with exchange officials," Tyagi said.

image
Business Standard
177 22