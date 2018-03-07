Sebi gave nod to become 'Registered Investment Advisor': Paytm Money

Financial services platform on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Money, has received approval from market regulator to become a The nod from the will allow the company to roll out investment and wealth management products to consumers across the country, said in a statement. " Money is currently completing integrations with the respective compliance and regulatory authorities for under the regulations. It is also integrating all leading AMCs (Asset Management Companies) in India," the statement added. The platform has planned a limited rollout of investment products, starting with direct plan with zero commissions.

The company will have a separate app available for both Android and iOS users. "We are committed in our mission to make Wealth Management easier and more accessible for the masses. The approval to our request for an puts us on track for our planned launch date of April," Money Senior Vice President Pravin Jadhav said.