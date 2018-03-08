Sebi has returned NSE consent plea citing pending investigation: Sources

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will have to re-file not just the initial public offer (IPO) document but also the for settling the co-location issue with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

As per sources, has returned NSE's consent application citing pending investigations.

In a communication dated February 26, has told that the current consent application is being returned as regulations don't allow any application for settlement if an investigation is not complete.

will be at the "liberty to file appropriate application after completion of all the investigation" on the co-location issue, has further said.

has returned the consent applications seven months after filed it.

The consent mechanism is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism that allows an alleged wrongdoer to settle a pending issue with by accepting a penal action without admitting or denying the guilt.

On July 28, NSE, along with some of its former and current employees, had submitted their to settle the co-location controversy, where certain brokers gained unfair access to the exchange's trading facility.

The consent applications were filed within two months of being served a show cause notice (SCN) by for the alleged irregularities.

Former managing directors Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna are among the 14 individuals who were served the SCN.

" is in receipt of a letter from returning the consent application filed by in the colocation matter, on account of ongoing investigations relating to the same matter," said in a statement.

intends re-file the consent application after investigations are complete, it further said.

Currently, a panel is trying to establish if brokers or exchange officials made any unfair gains due to the lapses at NSE's co-location facility.

These findings are a centre-piece for solving this long-pending issue, say experts.

“It was imperative for to not dispose of the since the quantum of alleged unfair gains made by the concerned parties is still subject matter of an ongoing investigation. Since it's not a rejection, the application can be re-filed at an opportune time once the investigations conclude,” said Tejesh Chitlangi, partner, IC Universal Legal.

" is committed to resolving the regulatory issues expeditiously," said the exchange, which in November had submitted two audit findings to relating the co-location matter.

The reports prepared by and Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad too are being looked at by

In the meantime, NSE's application too has been kept in abeyance by pending the resolution to the co-location issue.

"As stated earlier, the timeline for the is dependent on the resolution of the regulatory matters with We are hopeful we will be able to do the in fiscal 2019," said.

had filed its document in December 2016. As much as 27 shareholders planned to offload 111.4 million shares (22.5 per cent stake) through the