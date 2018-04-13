Sebi hikes FPI investment limit for govt debt, corp bonds in 2 tranches

To boost inflows of foreign funds into Indian capital markets, regulator has decided to raise the limit for (FPIs) in central government securities and corporate in two tranches.

It has been decided to enhance limit for by FPIs in two tranches from April 12 and October 1.

The move is part of an effort by (Sebi) to push inflow from overseas investors in the country's capital

"Limit for FPIs in central government securities shall be enhanced to Rs 2.07 trillion on April 12 and Rs 2.23 trillion on October 1, respectively," the regulator said in a circular.

Earlier, limit for (FPIs) was Rs 1.89 trillion.

Besides, limit for long-term FPIs — sovereign wealth funds, multilateral agencies, insurance funds, pension funds and foreign central banks — in central government securities has been enhanced to Rs 787 billion from yesterday. This will be further increased to Rs 923 billion on October 1. Earlier, the existing limit was Rs 441 billion for long-term FPIs.

"The sub-limit for by long-term FPIs in the infrastructure sector shall be done away with and the existing and free limits shall be merged into the corporate debt limits.

"Further, all the existing sub-categories under the category of corporate will be discontinued and there would be a single limit for in all types of corporate bonds," noted.

The corporate debt limit has been moved upwards to Rs 2.66 trillion from yesterday and the figure will be further increased to Rs 2.89 trillion from October. The existing limit was Rs 2.44 trillion.

Also, debt limit of (SDLs) has been increased to Rs 348 billion. It will further rise to Rs 381 billion. The existing limit for the category was Rs 315 billion.