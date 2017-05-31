Sebi launches online platform for portfolio managers, venture capital funds

regulator said it has introduced an online platform for portfolio managers and venture capital funds which will make it convenient for them to do business.

The new system would help make it easier for the existing and new market intermediaries to complete their registration and other regulatory filings with much faster and in a cost-effective way, said in a statement.

"All applicants desirous of seeking registration as a portfolio manager are now required to submit their applications on the online system," said.

Besides, the system provides a comprehensive solution for all the regulatory compliance specified under the Sebi's Portfolio Managers

Further, all registered venture capital funds are now required to file their reports and submit applications for any request on the online system.

Earlier this month, announced a portal for eight categories of market intermediaries — stock brokers, sub- brokers, merchant bankers, underwriters, to an issue and share transfer agents, debenture trustees, bankers to an issue and credit rating agency.