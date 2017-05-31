TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets gain in May for fifth straight year
Business Standard

Sebi launches online platform for portfolio managers, venture capital funds

Intermediary portal would be operational for depository participants from May 31, Sebi had said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Markets regulator Sebi said it has introduced an online platform for portfolio managers and venture capital funds which will make it convenient for them to do business.

The new system would help make it easier for the existing and new market intermediaries to complete their registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective way, Sebi said in a statement.

"All applicants desirous of seeking registration as a portfolio manager are now required to submit their applications on the online system," Sebi said.

Besides, the system provides a comprehensive solution for all the regulatory compliance specified under the Sebi's Portfolio Managers norms.

Further, all Sebi registered venture capital funds are now required to file their reports and submit applications for any request on the online system.

Earlier this month, Sebi announced a portal for eight categories of market intermediaries — stock brokers, sub- brokers, merchant bankers, underwriters, registrar to an issue and share transfer agents, debenture trustees, bankers to an issue and credit rating agency.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sebi launches online platform for portfolio managers, venture capital funds

Intermediary portal would be operational for depository participants from May 31, Sebi had said.

Intermediary portal would be operational for depository participants from May 31, Sebi had said.
Markets regulator Sebi said it has introduced an online platform for portfolio managers and venture capital funds which will make it convenient for them to do business.

The new system would help make it easier for the existing and new market intermediaries to complete their registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective way, Sebi said in a statement.

"All applicants desirous of seeking registration as a portfolio manager are now required to submit their applications on the online system," Sebi said.

Besides, the system provides a comprehensive solution for all the regulatory compliance specified under the Sebi's Portfolio Managers norms.

Further, all Sebi registered venture capital funds are now required to file their reports and submit applications for any request on the online system.

Earlier this month, Sebi announced a portal for eight categories of market intermediaries — stock brokers, sub- brokers, merchant bankers, underwriters, registrar to an issue and share transfer agents, debenture trustees, bankers to an issue and credit rating agency.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sebi launches online platform for portfolio managers, venture capital funds

Intermediary portal would be operational for depository participants from May 31, Sebi had said.

Markets regulator Sebi said it has introduced an online platform for portfolio managers and venture capital funds which will make it convenient for them to do business.

The new system would help make it easier for the existing and new market intermediaries to complete their registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective way, Sebi said in a statement.

"All applicants desirous of seeking registration as a portfolio manager are now required to submit their applications on the online system," Sebi said.

Besides, the system provides a comprehensive solution for all the regulatory compliance specified under the Sebi's Portfolio Managers norms.

Further, all Sebi registered venture capital funds are now required to file their reports and submit applications for any request on the online system.

Earlier this month, Sebi announced a portal for eight categories of market intermediaries — stock brokers, sub- brokers, merchant bankers, underwriters, registrar to an issue and share transfer agents, debenture trustees, bankers to an issue and credit rating agency.

image
Business Standard
177 22