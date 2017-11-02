Sebi lens on now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines' directors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering examining the role of independent directors and the potential conflict of interest at the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The move follows a report by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) where it has alleged that the independent directors of Kingfisher Airlines didn’t follow proper rules. The SFIO, an enforcement agency for probing financial frauds, has submitted its report on a loan default by the Vijay Mallya-promoted airline. Sources said the SFIO had shared its probe findings with all ...