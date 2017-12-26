Sebi likely to ease InvIT, ReIT framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking at ways to revive the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) market.

After two listings earlier this year, the fortunes of the newest investment vehicle that helps cash-starved infrastructure companies raise capital by transferring assets and listing them as InvIT s have seen a slump. No companies are coming forward with InvIT plans, while the trading volumes on the two existing ones — India Grid Trust and IRB InvIT Fund — have dried up. Sources say Sebi at its board meeting on Thursday ...