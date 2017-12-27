Sebi may cap cross-holding in MFs at 10% to avoid conflict of interest

To avoid the potential of interest, regulator is considering to put a 10 per cent cross-shareholding cap in mutual funds, senior officials said.



The new measure may have an impact on the shareholding pattern of (AMC).



of (SBI), National (PNB), of Baroda (BoB) and Corporation (LIC) are having their own and at the same time, they hold 18.24 per cent stake each in UTI AMC.The issue would be taken up at the board meeting of Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) tomorrow, they added.Under the proposal, any shareholder owning at least 10 per cent stake in an AMC will not be allowed to have a 10 per cent or more stake in another house operating in the country.Further, a sponsor of a mutual fund, its associates, group company and its asset management company will be restricted from holding 10 per cent or more stake in a rival AMC.In addition, such entities will be barred from having a representation on the board of another house.The new norms are aimed at avoiding any of interest and help in strengthening the governance structure forIn addition, may come out with a new framework for Advisor in order to segregate advisory and the role of a distributor.However, distributors while distributing the product can explain the features of the product to a client.To prevent the of interest that exists between 'advising' of products and 'selling' of products by the same entity/person, there should be clear segregation between these two activities, the officials said.Existing registered advisers who are offering distribution services through a separate division would be given an option to choose between providing advice and distribution service before March 31, 2019."From April 1, 2019, any person, including their immediate relatives or holding or subsidiary or associate entity shall offer either advice or distribution services," an said.Further, the board may come out with a fresh consultation paper in this regard.had first issued a discussion paper that outlined the roadmap of distribution and advice in October 2016 and a revised consultation paper was issued in June.