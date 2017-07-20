Sebi may exempt ONGC from making an open offer for HPCL shares

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC's) proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is likely to get a relaxation under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) Regulation.

According to the Takeover Code, any entity buying more than 25 per cent stake in a listed entity has to make an to acquire additional 26 per cent from minority shareholder. Typically, ONGC's buy should trigger the However, the government, which controls both the entities, is likely to seek an exemption from arguing that the deal is a mere restructuring of shareholding and doesn't result in change of control, sources said.

is expected to soon make a formal application in this regard, said a source. Dinesh Sarraf, chairman, on Tuesday said it would not be required to make an to buy HPCL's shares from the market.

"We haven't been approached yet for an exemption. We will study the grounds on which the application is made and then decide," said a official, adding that the proposed transaction has grounds to seek an exemption.

The government on Tuesday had approved a plan wherein will buy its 51.1 per cent stake in The final terms of the deal are yet to be finalised. At the current market rate, the government stake in is valued at around Rs 28,500 crore.

has surplus cash of just Rs 13,013 crore and investments worth over Rs 60,000 crore. Sources said will use its surplus cash and liquidate some of its investments for the buy.

The exemption is critical for to keep the acquisition cost in check.

Legal experts will formally have to apply to for an exemption under the Substantial Acquisition and Substantial Takeover (SAST) regulations.

"If other ingredients are met, Regulation 10(1) (a) (iii) would afford an exemption. may also grant an exemption under Regulation 11(1) of the on grounds that there is no real change in control since both companies are government-owned and this is merely a restructuring of holding," said Somasekhar Sundaresan, independent counsel.

"This transaction appears to be a fit case to argue for exemption. is generally empowered under the to grant exemption on a case to case basis from the obligation in the interests of investors and the securities market," adds Vaibhav Kakkar, partner, Luthra & Luthra.

Legal experts say ONGC's acquisition price will have to be according to guidelines and might also need to obtain its minority shareholder nod for the stake buy.

"It will be interesting to see, if would be required to obtain approval of its shareholders for this transaction and whether the government will need to abstain from voting on account of this being viewed as a related party transaction," said Kakkar.

Getting minority shareholder nod won't be a challenge for ONGC, as state-owned entities, including Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), own more than 20 per cent stake in the oil explorer.

In the past, has provided relaxations to the government in a number of cases. Typically, the centre is exempted from making an in while infusing fresh capital in public sector banks.