Sebi may recast consent panel in case of NSE to avoid conflict

The (Sebi) is likely to restructure the panel that looks at consent applications to avoid a conflict of interest in the case of the (NSE).

Sources said regulator mulling to appoint new members to the high powered advisory committee (HPAC) to replace the some of the existing members.

The current high powered advisory committee (HPAC) consists of retired Bombay High Court judge Vijay C Daga, advocate Dharmishta N Raval, chairman P R Ramesh and ex-deputy governor Anand Sinha.



“Some changes in the committee are required in the present circumstances. However, is technically a formal committee which cannot be dissolved or restructured overnight,” said a regulatory official.



According to him, Sebi’s enforcement department has proposed to appoint the external members on board to hear the matter. The final decision will be taken by chairman.

The issue came to light after lawyer Raval requested to allow her to recuse from looking at the consent plea, as she is also serving as an independent director at the exchange's board. Other two members Ramesh and Sinha face potential conflict. As for Ramesh, did a forensic audit of NSE's co-location facility, establishing that its trading systems were prone to manipulation. Sinha is an independent director with IDFC Bank, currently advising on its Initial Public Offer of equity; it also holds a stake in the exchange.

The regulator is yet to take a call on whether these two members should be kept away from the matter. "Those with direct conflict would not be the part of the consent decision," said the source. The rule requires at least at least three members for a quorum.

on July 20 applied to for settling the co-location issue. According to regulations, the consent application has to be made within two months of being served a showcause notice (SCN) by the regulator. had served SCNs to and 14 of its current and former key management personnel for alleged irregularities at the co-lo facility. The trading systems used by at its colo facility were prone to manipulation, which allegedly gave preferential access to select brokers. has replied to the SCN.



The consent process, an alternative dispute redressal mechanism, allows an alleged wrongdoer to settle a pending issue with by accepting penal action without admitting or denying the guilt. After an entity files for consent, the terms of settlement offered by the applicant are placed before Sebi's The panel recommends on whether the application be accepted. Thereafter, a panel of two whole-time members of considers the recommendations and decides.