Sebi meet: All bourses to offer stocks & commodities trading from Oct 2018

* Norms mandating loan default disclosures by listed companies deferred for further discussion
* Security receipts issued by Asset Reconstruction Companies to be allowed to get listed and traded on stock exchanges
* Sponsor of one mutual fund cannot have significant shareholding in another fund house
* Access norms, KYC rules to be simplified for foreign portfolio investors coming to Indian markets
* Firms to face action for WhatsApp leak of financial details as it's clear leakage happened from companies; to amend rules if required
