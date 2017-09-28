Sebi mulls 'preventive' action to curb frauds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a ‘preventive framework’ to curb market manipulation and has sought inputs from stock exchanges and depositories. According to sources, the markets regulator is considering forming a mechanism to identify the end-beneficiary who could be using the stock market platform to launder black money. The proposed framework will involve a shift from gathering database to advance data analytics. “The regulator is undertaking a comprehensive review of its surveillance systems. It is working on ...