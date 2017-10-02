Sebi panel on governance may suggest sweeping changes

A panel on corporate governance, set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is expected to recommend sweeping changes to the current framework governing listed companies. According to sources, the panel, in its report to be given this week, is likely to recommend a host of stringent measures, widening the roles and responsibilities of board members to curb governance violations. Several unique governance-related issues have come to the fore after recent boardroom battles such as one between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, as ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?