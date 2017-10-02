Sebi panel on governance may suggest sweeping changes

A panel on corporate governance, set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is expected to recommend sweeping changes to the current framework governing listed companies. According to sources, the panel, in its report to be given this week, is likely to recommend a host of stringent measures, widening the roles and responsibilities of board members to curb governance violations. Several unique governance-related issues have come to the fore after recent boardroom battles such as one between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, as ...