Sebi partially accepts Kotak panel recommendations on corp governance

regulator on Wednesday partially accepted the recommendations of committee on corporate governance as well as reduced the additional expenses charged on mutual fund schemes. During its meeting here, the board also cleared various proposals including allowing stock exchanges to introduce shared co-location facilities, strengthening equity derivatives market and amending takeover regulations. At present, mutual funds are permitted to charge additional expenses of up to 20 basis points of the daily net assets of their schemes in lieu of the exit load credited in the scheme. Based on data and the recommendations of (MFAC), the board has approved the proposal to reduce the maximum additional expense allowed for a scheme to 5 basis points, the regulator said in a release. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Among the recommendations made by the panel, has accepted around 40 of them without any modification.

The accepted proposals include capping the maximum number of directorship in listed companies to seven by April 1, 2020.