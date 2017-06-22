Sebi proposes strict rules for investment products

Fees charged for each service must also be clearly separated

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on products from those selling them in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.



Under current rules, companies are allowed both to advise and sell or other products only through "separately identifiable departments or divisions", which must maintain an "arms-length relationship" between the two functions.



Fees charged for each service must also be clearly separated.



But the on Thursday sought to make that separation more clear, proposing that companies would no longer be able to offer both advisory and distribution services unless they were split into separate subsidiaries, proposing that the division be completed within six months.



The also said those providing advice must have proper permission from regulators of the products about which they give advice.



The Sebi oversees equities, corporate bonds, and mutual funds, while the central bank oversees trading of currencies and government bonds.



"To prevent the conflict of interest that exists between advising of products and selling of products by the same entity/person, there should be clear segregation between these two activities," the said in a draft proposal.



The regulator also said mutual fund distributors- third-party companies hired by asset managers to sell products to retail investors - would not be able to offer advice beyond explaining the characteristics and "suitability" of schemes.



Over the past several years, the has sought to tighten supervision of the mutual fund industry after the sector suffered from frequent accusations that distributors and asset managers were colluding to sell specific schemes, regardless of whether they actually suited retail investors' needs.



The said market participants needed to submit their responses to the proposals by July 14.