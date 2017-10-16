Sebi pushes for physical deliveries in commodity derivative deals

-
ALSO READSebi mulls physical settlement of stock derivatives Commodity derivatives markets caught in a downturn Banks to start trade in commodity derivatives soon, eye exchange membership Sebi allows hedge funds to invest in commodity derivatives Sebi asks commodity bourses to identify 'sensitive' agricultural products
-
The market regulator said on Monday settlement of commodity derivatives must be done through physical deliveries, though it would allow exceptions such as where the commodity is difficult to store or there are logistical challenges.
In cases where physical deliveries are not possible, cash settlements would be allowed, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU