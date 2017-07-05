Sebi's unified broking license proposal faces integration roadblock

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposal to have unified license for all commodity and equity market intermediaries is facing hurdles. Although the move has been approved by the Sebi board, the regulator is still facing issues with certain risk factors associated with it. Sources said it could take Sebi up to six months address some of the issues like integration of settlement and risk management mechanism of commodities and equities brokers."There has been an apprehension as meeting operational and compliance obligations in both the segments needs effective oversight," said a regulatory official with know. Sebi board in the April had approved the proposal of unified license for brokers as a first step towards complete integration of the two segments. The move to integrate would have enabled brokers and clearing members to deal both in securities and commodity derivatives segment without having to establish a separate entity. To enable the integration, Sebi had said .

