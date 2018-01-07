Sebi slaps Rs 500,000 fine on IFCI Factors, 3 others for disclosure lapses

regulator has imposed a total penalty of Rs 500,000 on four entities, including IFCI Factors, for disclosure lapses in the matter of



Apart from IFCI Factors, the other three entities are Shiva Cement's promoters - Unicon Merchants, Akash Gupta and Preeti Gupta.



Following an examination, the regulator had observed that the four entities had violated SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation for the transactions dated April 21, 2014, in the shares ofThe promoters had pledged Shiva Cement's shares, which were released on April 21, 2014. was the counter-party to the transactions and had acquired the shares.In its order dated January 5, said the promoters had pledged their shares with and the same was released later which required them to make requisite disclosures.The regulator added that upon release of the pledged shares, was also required to make necessary disclosures.However, the four entities by not making the necessary disclosures upon release of the pledge of shares of Shiva Cements have violated the provisions of SAST Regulation, noted.For the violations, the (Sebi) has levied a fine of Rs 300,000 on the promoters and Rs 200,000 on