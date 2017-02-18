Sebi to allow mutual funds in commodity derivatives in a month

It is also exploring allowing banks into commodity futures, has held talks RBI on the issue

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has said that it would allow mutual funds (MFs) in commodity derivatives in a month. Responding to a media person's query on the sidelines of the International Commodity Derivatives Conference 2017 in Mumbai, Sebi chairman U K Sinha on Friday said, "MFs would be the first among institutional participants to get started in commodity derivatives and, I think so that they would probably get approval in a month." Since the re-launch of futures trading in commodities in 2003 after over 40 years of suspension, the then ...

Dilip Kumar Jha