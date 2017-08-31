Sebi to alter investment advisory norms for mutual fund distributors

Despite opposition from distributors, the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) may go ahead with tweaking its advisory for mutual fund distributors.

In June, the regulator had proposed changes to ( Advisers) Regulations 2013 to prevent conflict of interest between "advising" and "selling" of products by the same entity/person.

As part of its proposals, an entity offering advisory services shall not be permitted to offer distribution and execution services. Banks, NBFCs and corporate bodies have to form separate subsidiaries to offer advisory services.

had proposed to scrap the practice of using 'Independent Financial Advisers' by distributors. Instead, they would be called 'Mutual Fund Distributors' or MFDs, and they will not be allowed to offer any advice or financial planning services. MFDs registering as advisers shall be allowed to receive trail commission for the products already distributed but will not be allowed to sell/distribute any product.

Agencies and entities providing ranking of mutual fund schemes shall be required to register under the (Research Analysts) Regulations 2014.

Distributors believe that the proposed move could increase mis-selling of MF products. "If distributors are not permitted to provide advice as an activity associated with their distribution function, they may sell products without a check on the investor's risk profile and product suitability," United Forum, a forum of national and regional associations of distributors and independent financial advisors (IFAs), had stated in its feedback to Sebi's proposal in July.

The move will create inequalities between individual and institutional distributors. "While banks and corporates will easily be able to segregate advisory and execution, individual advisers who provide a composite service may not be able to do so," said a sector official.

According to United Forum, converting a sole proprietorship into two companies will enhance conflict, reduce accountability and minimise financial restitution in case an investor sues a distributor.

Distributors also believe that the proposed changes will hamper the penetration of in small towns and cities. One of every four rupees invested by individual investors in now comes from B15 cities. At the end of June, 26.2 per cent or Rs 2.5 lakh crore of individual assets came from B15 regions. A year before, it was Rs 1.6 lakh crore and made up 23.8 per cent of total individual assets.

Notably, Sebi's international advisory board had, in January, suggested that the transition from a commission-based to a fee-based approach had to be gradual and may not entail a sudden switch. At the initial stage, the two models could co-exist, said the board.