Sebi to beef up against security threats, rope in third-party agencies

This comes at a time when several attacks have come to light globally, including inWhile the has so far not seen any major attack, the exchanges have been repeatedly warning listed companies and various intermediaries to strengthen their systems and keep a constant vigil for all kinds ofIn a notice, the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) said the interested party will be responsible for setting up of state-of-the-art enterprise-wide network and security operation centre (NOC-SOC) and implementation/upgradation of security solutions at the regulator.The scope of the work includes all the activities related to information security which can form part of NOC-SOC, including anti-phishing, anti-malware, anti-trojan, anti- ransom and implementation of security solutions such as content filter and virtual browsing solutions atThe proposed solutions would cover all IT assets of Sebi, including regional and local offices.The applicant should have registered profit for at least two years during the last three financial years and should have at least three years of experience in implementation and managing security solutions in one of the regulatory bodies, and PSUs.Among other terms, the bidder should not be a black- listed firm. Interested agencies need to submit application till October 6.