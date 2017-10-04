Sebi to soften stance on default disclosure requirement

Easing the blow for corporate India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to re-issue a more relaxed loan default disclosure framework. According to sources, the market regulator plans to give up to a month’s time to companies for disclosing loan defaults and also make provision to explain the nature of the default. Under the previous proposal (according to a circular dated August 4) — the implementation of which has been deferred — Sebi had mandated companies to make public any loan defaults within 24 hours of missing the repayment ...