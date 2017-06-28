Sebi tweaks OFS norms to encourage employees' participation

Currently, promoters cannot buy or sell the company's shares for 12 weeks after the OFS

Relaxing its offer-for-sale (OFS) norms, regulator today allowed companies' promoters to sell shares within two weeks from the transaction to their employees.



In order to streamline the process of with an objective to encourage greater participation by employees, has modified the existing provision with respect to restriction on sale of shares by promoters post-



"Promoters of eligible companies shall be permitted to sell shares within a period of two weeks from the transaction to the employees of such companies. The offer to shall be considered as a part of the said transaction," said in a circular.



At their discretion, promoters can offer shares to employees at the price discovered in the transaction or at a discount to the price discovered.



Besides, promoters would have to make necessary disclosures in the notice to the exchange including number of shares offered to employees and discount offered, if any.



through stock exchange mechanism was introduced in February 2012 as a fast-track mode for sale of shares by promoters.

Press Trust of India