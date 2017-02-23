Select financial shares gain; Bajaj Finserv hits record high

GRUH Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), GIC Housing Finance and LIC Housing from the HFCs were up in the range of 1% to 3%.
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, DCB Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services from the S&P BSE Finance index were up between 3% and 5%.
Bajaj Finserv was up 3.4% at Rs 3,879, hitting a record high of Rs 3,900 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
The capital market regulator, Sebi, has increased the additional permissible investment limit of debt mutual funds to invest in corporate bonds, sold by HFCs.
Debt mutual funds were allowed to have an exposure of only up to 10% to HFCs. This has been increased to 15% with the immediate effect subject to certain conditions. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|BAJAJ FINSERV
|3868.05
|3749.75
|3.2
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|131.90
|128.05
|3.0
|DEWAN HSG. FIN.
|325.85
|317.35
|2.7
|GRUH FINANCE
|377.80
|368.15
|2.6
|BHARAT FINANCIAL
|877.25
|862.65
|1.7
|UJJIVAN FIN.SER.
|437.85
|430.70
|1.7
|MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN.
|651.45
|641.50
|1.6
|BAJAJ HOLDINGS
|2061.15
|2030.55
|1.5
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|319.50
|315.90
|1.1
|MUTHOOT FINANCE
|353.00
|349.55
|1.0
|LIC HOUSING FIN.
|565.00
|559.55
|1.0
