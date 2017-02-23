Select financial shares gain; Bajaj Finserv hits record high

GRUH Finance, DHFL, GIC Housing and LIC Housing were up in the range of 1% to 3%.

Shares of select companies engaged in financial business mainly companies (HFCs) were in focus after the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) raised mutual funds' investment exposure limits in the HFCs.



GRUH Finance, Dewan Limited (DHFL), GIC and LIC Housing from the HFCs were up in the range of 1% to 3%.



Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, DCB Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services from the S&P BSE Finance index were up between 3% and 5%.



was up 3.4% at Rs 3,879, hitting a record high of Rs 3,900 on the BSE in intra-day trade.



The capital market regulator, Sebi, has increased the additional permissible investment limit of debt mutual funds to invest in corporate bonds, sold by HFCs.