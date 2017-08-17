Select PSU shares rally; BEML, ITDC surge up to 13%

was trading 9% higher at Rs 1,864, after hitting a record high of Rs 1,879 on BSE in intra-day trade. The trading volumes on the counter jumped three-fold with a combined 3.16 million shares changing hands on both the exchanges.In January 2017, informed the stock exchanges that the Government of India, Ministry of Defence, had communicated 'in-principal' approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the Government of India, for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in out of Government of India shareholding of 54.03%.The company said shareholding would be sold to the strategic buyer/s to be identified by the Government of India by following due procedure.So far in 2017, the stock of zoomed 88% from Rs 1,001, against 19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.has also surged 13% to Rs 564 on BSE in intra-day trade on back of six-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 327,103 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE till 12:27 pm. The stock soared 165% from Rs 213, in 2017, so far. It touched a record high Rs 746 on April 24, in intra-day trade.As of June 30, 2017, the Government of India holds 87.03% stake in Among public shareholders, The Indian Hotels Company has 7.87% holding in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows.