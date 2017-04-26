Sensex at 30,000: Check out the 10 baahubali stocks of this rally

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Puneet Wadhwa 

Sensex at 30,000: 10 baahubali stocks of this rally

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 30,000 levels in intra-day trade on Wednesday, with the benchmark index breezing past the 30,100 mark in intra-day trade. From its recent closing low of 25,807 levels in December 2016, the index has gained over 4,300 points, or 16.7 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2017 (CY17).

The total market valuation of BSE-listed companies touched a new record high of Rs.125.53 lakh crore on Tuesday. Thus far in the calendar year (CY) 2017, the BSE m-cap gained Rs.19.3 lakh crore or 18 per cent from Rs 106.23 lakh crore at the end of CY2016.

The rally in individual stocks has been much sharper, and has been led by a handful of stocks that command a good weightage in the S&P BSE Sensex. Reliance Industries, for instance, has gained nearly 40 per cent during this period and has a weightage of 8.77 per cent in the benchmark index. Similarly, HDFC and HDFC Bank that command a weightage of 8.43 per cent and 10.62 per cent, respectively have moved up 28 per cent and 31 per cent.

Mutual funds continued to be bullish on bank shares, with their allocation to the sector reaching an all-time high of over Rs 1.26 lakh crore at the end of March, reports suggest. By comparison, fund managers' investments in bank shares stood at Rs 80,468 crore at the end of March 31, 2016.

Here are the top gainers and losers of this 4,300-point rally since December 2016 lows: 

THE WINNERS…
Company CMP (Rs) % chg since Dec'16 low Weightage(%)*
Reliance Industries 1429.45 36.5 8.77
Larsen &Toubro 1760.7 31.6 5.58
HDFC Bank 1544.95 31.5 10.62
GAIL (India) 417.55 30.1 1.09
Asian Paints 1115 28.6 1.7
H D F C 1565.5 28.1 8.43
Adani Ports 332 28.0 0.91
ITC 286.3 27.2 11.7
Maruti Suzuki 6400 23.9 2.87
Tata Steel 462.5 21.6 1.04
    ... & THE LAGGARDS  
Cipla 547.05 -1.2 0.96
Tata Motors 451.25 -1.5 2.88
Coal India 279.6 -1.9 1.25
Lupin 1374 -2.2 1.13
O N G C 181 -4.2 2.55
Infosys 920.6 -6.3 6.38
Dr Reddy's Labs 2642.45 -11.5 1.1
* Weightage in S&P BSE Sensex
 
Data Compiled by BS Research
 
Source: CapitaLine
      

