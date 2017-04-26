Sensex at 30,000: Check out the 10 baahubali stocks of this rally

The S&P reclaimed the 30,000 levels in intra-day trade on Wednesday, with the benchmark index breezing past the 30,100 mark in intra-day trade. From its recent closing low of 25,807 levels in December 2016, the index has gained over 4,300 points, or 16.7 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2017 (CY17).

The total market valuation of BSE-listed companies touched a new record high of Rs.125.53 lakh crore on Tuesday. Thus far in the calendar year (CY) 2017, the m-cap gained Rs.19.3 lakh crore or 18 per cent from Rs 106.23 lakh crore at the end of CY2016.

The rally in individual has been much sharper, and has been led by a handful of that command a good weightage in the S&P Reliance Industries, for instance, has gained nearly 40 per cent during this period and has a weightage of 8.77 per cent in the benchmark index. Similarly, and Bank that command a weightage of 8.43 per cent and 10.62 per cent, respectively have moved up 28 per cent and 31 per cent.

Mutual funds continued to be bullish on bank shares, with their allocation to the sector reaching an all-time high of over Rs 1.26 lakh crore at the end of March, reports suggest. By comparison, fund managers' investments in bank shares stood at Rs 80,468 crore at the end of March 31, 2016.