Sensex at all-time high; 25 BSE500 stocks outperformed to rally up to 36%

Taking lead from a positive trade in Asian markets, the benchmark S&P BSE hit its fresh high in Thursday's trade, surpassing its crucial 31,500-mark for the first time ever.

Steps taken by the market regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive of banks also boosted sentiment. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

The 30-share rallied as much as 239 points to log its fresh peak of 31522.87 in the late morning deals. The index had hit its previous record high of 31,430.32 on June 06.

While the took 15 days to crawl 0.7% from its previous peak to the fresh one, there are over 200 stocks on the BSE 500, which outperformed the benchmark by rising in the range of 0.8% to 36% during the same period.