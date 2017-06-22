Sensex at all-time high; 25 BSE500 stocks outperformed to rally up to 36%

-
ALSO READSensex down 150 points, Nifty below 9,400; broader markets underperform Nifty off its lifetime high, Sensex up over 450 points as Feb WPI shoots up Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on positive monsoon forecast Sensex, Nifty continue trading positive in noon deals; pharma stocks shine
-
|Company name
|6/7/2017
|LTP 1213
|% chg
|JP Associates
|12.92
|17.58
|36.07
|GMR Infra.
|16.7
|21.60
|29.34
|Magma Fincorp
|125.95
|161.30
|28.07
|BASF India
|1358.45
|1682.10
|23.82
|BEML Ltd
|1247.6
|1538.55
|23.32
|SpiceJet
|111.9
|134.90
|20.55
|Mahindra Holiday
|517.85
|620.00
|19.73
|Jindal Saw
|73.45
|87.75
|19.47
|Indbull.RealEst.
|171.05
|204.05
|19.29
|Cox & Kings
|228.45
|268.20
|17.40
|Elgi Equipment
|205.45
|240.60
|17.11
|S C I
|71.85
|83.50
|16.21
|DLF
|174.6
|201.80
|15.58
|SREI Infra. Fin.
|105.35
|121.60
|15.42
|Ratnamani Metals
|734
|847.10
|15.41
|J & K Bank
|82.55
|94.50
|14.48
|Astral Poly
|607.25
|692.40
|14.02
|Eros Intl.Media
|214.35
|243.55
|13.62
|Netwrk.18 Media
|47.8
|54.30
|13.60
|Can Fin Homes
|2910.9
|3306.45
|13.59
|HSIL
|345.35
|391.40
|13.33
|Page Industries
|14869.15
|16850.00
|13.32
|Sundram Fasten.
|404.3
|457.75
|13.22
|PVR
|1400.4
|1584.00
|13.11
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU