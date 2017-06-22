Sensex at all-time high; 25 BSE500 stocks outperformed to rally up to 36%

TRENDING ON BS
Aprajita Sharma  |  New Delhi 

Taking lead from a positive trade in Asian markets, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit its fresh high in Thursday's trade, surpassing its crucial 31,500-mark for the first time ever. 

Steps taken by the market regulator Sebi to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks also boosted sentiment. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

The 30-share Sensex rallied as much as 239 points to log its fresh peak of 31522.87 in the late morning deals. The index had hit its previous record high of 31,430.32 on June 06.  

While the Sensex took 15 days to crawl 0.7% from its previous peak to the fresh one, there are over 200 stocks on the BSE 500, which outperformed the benchmark by rising in the range of 0.8% to 36% during the same period. 

We have compiled top 25 stocks from the BSE-500, which rallied up to 36% since June 7:

Company name 6/7/2017 LTP 1213 % chg
JP Associates 12.92 17.58 36.07
GMR Infra. 16.7 21.60 29.34
Magma Fincorp 125.95 161.30 28.07
BASF India 1358.45 1682.10 23.82
BEML Ltd 1247.6 1538.55 23.32
SpiceJet 111.9 134.90 20.55
Mahindra Holiday 517.85 620.00 19.73
Jindal Saw 73.45 87.75 19.47
Indbull.RealEst. 171.05 204.05 19.29
Cox & Kings 228.45 268.20 17.40
Elgi Equipment 205.45 240.60 17.11
S C I 71.85 83.50 16.21
DLF 174.6 201.80 15.58
SREI Infra. Fin. 105.35 121.60 15.42
Ratnamani Metals 734 847.10 15.41
J & K Bank 82.55 94.50 14.48
Astral Poly 607.25 692.40 14.02
Eros Intl.Media 214.35 243.55 13.62
Netwrk.18 Media 47.8 54.30 13.60
Can Fin Homes 2910.9 3306.45 13.59
HSIL 345.35 391.40 13.33
Page Industries 14869.15 16850.00 13.32
Sundram Fasten. 404.3 457.75 13.22
PVR 1400.4 1584.00 13.11

