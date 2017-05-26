Sensex breaches 31,000-mark for the first time, Nifty touches 9,600

The stock market continued to charge ahead on Friday with the exchange’s benchmark scaling the 31,000-mark for the first time and the National Stock Exchange’s testing 9,600. Both rallied close to a per cent each, led by strong gains in heavyweights such as and Reliance Industries, which rose three per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

The closed at 31,028.21, the latest 1,000-point rally coming in only 21 trading sessions. Coincidently, the psychological barrier of 31,000 was topped the day the Narendra Modi government completed three years in office.

Experts said investors were betting on a sustained pick-up in the economy and corporate earnings. Led by reforms such as the goods and services tax and tackling of bad loans, according to Nirmal Jain, chairman, IIFL, this push, coupled with positive earnings visibility and strong institutional flows, were key factors behind the market rally.

Although global cues were mixed on Friday, the sentiment was spurred by the US Federal Reserve’s minutes, which suggested optimism over the world’s largest economy and signalled a gradual hike in rates.

The mid-cap and small-cap indices, under pressure in the past few sessions, rebounded two per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. The broader market breath was positive, about two stocks advancing for each declining one. The and posted their third straight weekly advance.

Domestic institutions were strong buyers on Friday, pumping over Rs 1,000 crore, showed provisional data. Foreign investors, on the other hand, were seen taking money off the table, following the sharp gains in recent weeks.

“In the first two years of office, there was scepticism in the about the government. However, people are now confident about the leadership and the economy’s direction. Domestic institutions, led by mutual funds, have emerged as a strong counterweight to foreign flows,” Jain added.

Market participants said the rally was sustainable, as there were no near-term risks visible. However, they didn’t rule out a correction in certain pockets, particularly in companies with weak fundamentals.

The earnings for the quarter ending June would play a key role in deciding the market direction. Many stocks have ballooned in the last two months on expectation of strong earnings recovery. Although the March quarter results beat analyst expectations, the performance was largely on account of a lower base.

“Since the beginning of 2017, Indian have gone up significantly. However, this rally has not been amply supported by earnings recovery. While blue-chip companies will continue to be in demand, due to strong institutional buying, we might see some corrections in smaller companies where the valuations have skyrocketed,” said G Chokkalingam of Equinomics Research & Advisory.

Since the lows, the benchmark indices have risen over 20 per cent. Shares of seven companies — HDFC Bank, ITC, infromationMaruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and — saw their shares rally over 30 per cent since the December 26 bottom.

Pharmaceutical and information technology (IT) stocks have been laggards in this year’s rally. Introduction of any new protectionist policies by the US government could be a major threat for Indian markets, especially on such stocks.

A top foreign broker said although India had been an outperformer in the emerging space in the past three years, the trend was not expected to continue in the near-to-medium term, as the IT and pharma stocks could be an overhang.