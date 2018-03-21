Sensex climbs 139 points to close above 33,000-mark amid mixed global cues

benchmark reclaimed the key 33,000 level on Wednesday after spurting 139 points amid mixed global cues ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome.

Continuous capital inflows by foreign funds and covering-up of short positions by speculators too influenced sentiments here, brokers said.

After a strong opening, the BSE 30-share gauge hit a high of 33,354.93, before closing at 33,136.18, up 139.42 points, or 0.42 per cent.

It had gained 73.64 points in the previous session.

The 50-share scaled a high of 10,227.30 intra-day but succumbed to profit-booking to finish at 10,155.25, still up 30.90 points, or 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 344.16 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also purchased equities to the tune of Rs 731.17 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.





(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)