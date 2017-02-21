Sensex closes at five-month high

Rising for a fourth straight session, the and closed near five-month highs on Tuesday on widespread buying even as telecom tumbled after Reliance Jio announced new tariff plans.

Shares of consumer durables, banking, finance, oil and gas, industrial and capital goods sectors posted a robust show, while telecom, tech and IT ended in the red.

The 30-share resumed higher at 28,716.70 and hovered between 28,801.00 and 28,597.33 before ending at a five-month closing high of 28,761.59, showing a gain of 100.01 points or 0.35 per cent. The gauge had last ended at 28,773.13 on September 22, 2016.

The index had gained 506.02 points in the previous three sessions.



The NSE 50-share also rose by 28.65 points or 0.32 per cent to close above the 8,900-level after five months at 8,907.85. The had last closed at 8,952.50 on September 8, 2016.