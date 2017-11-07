Sensex closes at new peak, Nifty ends flat

Auto and consumer durable stocks played a key role in driving the Sensex
to a fresh record of 33,731 on Monday, but oil prices remained on the boil, keeping a lid on any further upmove. The NSE Nifty
slid from its record and ended flat, after profits went off the table.
The Sensex
reached a new peak during the day, but lost its grip before settling at 33,731.19 — a fresh closing high — up 45.63 points, or 0.14 per cent. It breached the previous closing record of 33,685.56. The gauge had gained 112.34 points in the previous session on Friday.
As for the 50-issue NSE Nifty, it was an intra-day record, but finished almost at its previous level, down 0.70 point, or 0.01 per cent, at 10,451.80. The gauge had closed at a record 10,452.50 on November 3.
Auto stocks such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland
and TVS Motors
were in fast lane, rallying by up to 3.28 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU