Sensex closes at new peak, Nifty ends flat

Auto and consumer durable stocks played a key role in driving the to a fresh record of 33,731 on Monday, but oil prices remained on the boil, keeping a lid on any further upmove. The NSE slid from its record and ended flat, after profits went off the table.

The reached a new peak during the day, but lost its grip before settling at 33,731.19 — a fresh closing high — up 45.63 points, or 0.14 per cent. It breached the previous closing record of 33,685.56. The gauge had gained 112.34 points in the previous session on Friday.







As for the 50-issue NSE Nifty, it was an intra-day record, but finished almost at its previous level, down 0.70 point, or 0.01 per cent, at 10,451.80. The gauge had closed at a record 10,452.50 on November 3.

Auto stocks such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and were in fast lane, rallying by up to 3.28 per cent.