Sensex ends above 31,800, Nifty over 9,800 for first time ever; ONGC up 2%

-
ALSO READMarkets end at record highs: Sensex above 31,700, Nifty crosses 9,750-mark Markets settle the day flat ahead of Janet Yellen's testimony Sensex ends over 150 points lower, Nifty below 9,050; RIL down 3% Markets continue lacklustre trade in afternoon session; BSE Midcap up 1% Sensex closes above 31,000 for first time ever, up almost 2% for the week
-
Benchmark indexes ended marginally higher but eked out to record closing highs on Wednesday with Nifty50 ending above the 9,800 mark for the first time ever led by oil & gas and energy stocks, which rose on the back of higher crude prices. Gains were however capped as investors remained on edge ahead of the June CPI data.
June CPI is expected to have cooled to a record low of 1.7%, according to a Reuters poll, easing further from May's 2.18%. A lower inflation for the month of June will intensify the pressure on RBI to cut rates in the next monetary policy review meet.
S&P BSE Sensex ended at new closing high of at 31,804, up 57 points for the day. Nifty50, on the other hand, also achieved new milestone, setting at new high of 9,816, up 30 points.
Broader market outperformed the benchmark indices with S&P BSE Midcap gaining over 1% and S&P BSE Smallcap up 0.6%.
Markets are also keeping an eye on corporate earnings including from TCS on Thursday and Infosys on Friday, kicking off the earnings season for the June quarter.
Buzzing Stocks
ONGC, HUL, ICICI Bank and SBI contributed the most to BSE Sensex while TCS, M&M, ITC and HeroMoto Corp shed the most on the index.
Reliance Industries gained 1% while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation rose as much as 3.5% after oil prices rose more than 1%, extending gains for second day as the US government cut its crude production outlook for next year and as fuel inventories plunged.
Shares of Biocon surged 14% ahead of the USFDA meet to discuss its breast cancer drug filing.
Tata Steel remainedflat even after its UK arm signed a definitive sale agreement to sell two of its pipe mills in Hartlepool to Liberty House Group.
Among other gainers, liquor stocks rose after India's apex court clarified that the ban on sale of alcohol within 500 metres of any state or national highways will not cover roads within city limits. Som Distilleries, Globus Spirit and Tilaknagar Industries gained between 1% - 13%.
Global Markets
Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors eyed US political risks and cues about the direction of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve chair.
While the Federal Reserve chair is expected to say that the Fed remains on a hawkish course of steadily rising rates, any signals on how the bank is viewing a retreat in inflation and muted wage growth will be closely watched.
European shares rose 0.5% with all major sectors in the green.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.8%.
China's Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.2% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.8% in Southeast Asia were mixed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU