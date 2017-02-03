TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Sensex ends marginally higher ahead of RBI policy meeting

In the broader market, BSE Smallcap index outperformed the frontline indices and BSE Midcap

Aprajita Sharma  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices on Friday ended flat as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next week.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled the day at 28,240, up 14 points, while the Nifty50 quoted 8,740, up 7 points at close. 

In the broader market, BSE Smallcap index outperformed the frontline indices and BSE Midcap to gain 1%. BSE Midcap added 0.6%. 

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1,600 shares rose and 1,187 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

ALSO READBSE debuts on NSE: 6 little-known facts about the bourse

BSE's bumper debut on NSE

Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) made a strong debut on Friday, with the scrip listing at Rs 1,085, a 35% premium over the issue price of Rs 806 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock hit a high of Rs 1,200, up 49% against its issue price within minutes of listing. The stock eventually settled the trade 33% higher at Rs 1,070 against its issue price. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT 

Buzzing stocks

Sun TV Network hogged the limelight by surging as much as 26% to an all-time high of Rs 670 on the NSE after a special CBI court on Thursday dropped all charges against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and Sun TV promoter Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis case. The scrip closed 24% higher at Rs 685.

Auto stocks continued to fall for a second day, and were among the biggest percentage losers on the NSE after weak January sales. Tata Motors shed nearly 2% to Rs 522. 

IT stocks fell after strong gains in the previous session. Infosys and HCL Technologies were down 1% each, after gaining nearly 2% on Thursday.

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in focus extending their rally for the third straight trading sessions post Budget.

Total six PSU banks – Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India (UBI) and Vijaya Bank – have hit their respective 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in other wise range-bound market.

Besides these six banks, City Union Bank and Federal Bank too touched 52-week highs in intra-day trade on Friday.

Global markets

European markets opened higher ahead of the key US jobs report and a European summit, where leaders are likely to discuss the new US administration.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.3% higher, while CAC 40 and FTSE 100 gained 0.8% and 0.4% respectively. 

Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about US President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.

