Nifty reclaims 8,400 for the first time since November 11

The benchmark indices on Thursday extended gains for the third straight session amid mixed trade seen in other after the US president-elect refrained from dropping any details of protectionist measures he could take to 'bring back' American jobs.

At 09:17 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 27,195, up 55 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,393, up 13 points.





Infosys was the top gainer and added over 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings due tomorrow. Pharma stocks such as Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Cipla were the top losers and shed up to 2% on the BSE. "We expect the to extend this rally towards 8,400-8,450 levels. On the other hand, previous resistance of 8,300 would now be seen as a strong support level for the index," said brokerage Angel Broking in a research note.Infosys was the top gainer and added over 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings due tomorrow. Pharma stocks such as Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Cipla were the top losers and shed up to 2% on the BSE.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 627.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1116.15 crore provisional data available with BSE showed.

Trump's disappoints

Trump's widely-awaited press conference on Wednesday provided little clarity on future economic policies, disappointing investors who expected him to shed some light on the policies he intends to incorporate to boost US economy.

Trump though mentioned building up of a wall against Mexico and 'border' tax on US corporates setting up factories abroad.

The president-elect also talked about scrapping Obamacare, calling for cheaper drugs and pledging higher job opportunities in the world's largest economy.

Urjit Patel speaks his mind

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel cautioned that credit guarantees and interest rate subventions reduced the incentive to guard against risk when people were protected from its consequences.

Patel was speaking at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, at an event to commemorate GIFT, India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Global markets

To the relief of Asian markets, Trump did not mention possible tariffs against Chinese exports, which may have triggered global trade war. Reacting to the news, China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5% to its highest since early November. Australian and Korean stocks also edged higher. However, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.7% as the yen appreciated against dollar.

Overnight, ended higher after a choppy trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 98.75 points, or 0.5% to 19,954.28, the S&P 500 gained 6.42 points, or 0.28% to 2,275.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.83 points, or 0.21% to 5,563.65.