Sensex firms' share in total market capitalisation at 13-year low

Top 30 companies now account for below 40% of combined figure for all listed companies

Analysts say a steadily falling market capitalisation share of index companies signals exuberance on the part of investors and the market could fall at the first whiff of bad news, local or globalThe share of the 30 Sensex companies in the market capitalisation of all BSE listed companies is down to a 13-year low as mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to race ahead of the large-cap ones.The country's top 30 companies that are part of the benchmark index now account for only 39.9 per cent of the market cap of the listed universe, down from around 50 per cent three years ago and a record high of 65 per cent in October 2008. The previous low was 35.7 per cent in April 2004 (see chart).The National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index shows a similar trend. The Nifty 50 companies currently account for 53.1 per cent of the combined market capitalisation of the listed universe (on both BSE and NSE), marginally above its six-year low of 52.6 per cent in February this year. In ...

Analysts say a steadily falling market capitalisation share of index companies signals exuberance on the part of investors and the market could fall at the first whiff of bad news, local or global The share of the 30 Sensex companies in the market capitalisation of all BSE listed companies is down to a 13-year low as mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to race ahead of the large-cap ones. The country’s top 30 companies that are part of the benchmark index now account for only 39.9 per cent of the market cap of the listed universe, down from around 50 per cent three ...

Krishna Kant