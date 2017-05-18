TRENDING ON BS
IRB InvIT Fund lists with over 1% premium on debut
Sensex firms' share in total market capitalisation at 13-year low

Top 30 companies now account for below 40% of combined figure for all listed companies

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Analysts say a steadily falling market capitalisation share of index companies signals exuberance on the part of investors and the market could fall at the first whiff of bad news, local or global The share of the 30 Sensex companies in the market capitalisation of all BSE listed companies is down to a 13-year low as mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to race ahead of the large-cap ones. The country’s top 30 companies that are part of the benchmark index now account for only 39.9 per cent of the market cap of the listed universe, down from around 50 per cent three ...

