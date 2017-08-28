JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets give a thumbs up to Nandan Nilekani's appointment
Business Standard

Sensex gains as Infosys continues to rebound

NSE Nifty reclaimed 9,900-mark by gains in Infosys, Sun Pharma, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, IndianOil

Agencies 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

Shares rose for a fourth day, set for the longest winning streak in six weeks, buoyed by Infosys after the company diffused a quarrel between founders and its board.

The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rallied nearly 155 points to extend gains for the fourth session in a row on buying in IT, FMCG, auto and pharma stocks. The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 9,900-mark propelled by gains in Infosys, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp and IndianOil. The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 31,756.87 and advanced further to hit a high of 31,809.70 on unabated buying by domestic investors.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements